Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,677 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $96,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $814,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $785.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $725.91 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $735.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $656.12 and its 200-day moving average is $596.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

