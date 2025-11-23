Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.90.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $337.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.46. The company has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $345.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

