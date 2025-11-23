Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,827,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,628,000 after buying an additional 846,085 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 817,998 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $98,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,279,706,000 after purchasing an additional 642,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 23.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,520,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,421,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 target price on D.R. Horton and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.38.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 6.9%

DHI opened at $146.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.44. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

