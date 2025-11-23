Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 31.3% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 109,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,540,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,831,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,131,000 after purchasing an additional 73,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 88,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 29,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.16. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is 11.22%.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

