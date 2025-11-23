Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,064,023 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,141,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,064,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.24% of Unum Group worth $1,545,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $646,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Unum Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,416,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,358,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 290,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In related news, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $572,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,578.66. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,070.88. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

