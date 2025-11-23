Rhumbline Advisers Sells 62,672 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,543,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,672 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $171,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.2%

MDLZ stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $71.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.