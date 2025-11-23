Head-To-Head Analysis: Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) & Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) and Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teladoc Health and Enhabit”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $2.57 billion 0.48 -$1.00 billion ($1.28) -5.42 Enhabit $1.05 billion 0.41 -$156.20 million ($0.25) -34.02

Risk and Volatility

Enhabit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health. Enhabit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teladoc Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Teladoc Health has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enhabit has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teladoc Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Enhabit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and Enhabit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -8.84% -10.59% -4.77% Enhabit -1.14% 3.91% 1.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Teladoc Health and Enhabit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 1 11 5 0 2.24 Enhabit 1 1 1 0 2.00

Teladoc Health currently has a consensus target price of $9.61, indicating a potential upside of 38.43%. Enhabit has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Teladoc Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Enhabit.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Enhabit on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment operates a mental health platform that provides online counseling and therapy services through website, mobile applications, phones, and text-based interactions by its licensed clinicians. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. It serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc. provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services. The company offers hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and bereavement counseling services to meet the individual physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. The company was formerly known as Encompass Health Home Health Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Enhabit, Inc. in March 2022. Enhabit, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

