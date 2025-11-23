Head to Head Comparison: Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) vs. AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silo Pharma and AstraZeneca”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silo Pharma $72,102.00 72.09 -$4.39 million ($0.95) -0.41 AstraZeneca $58.13 billion 4.86 $7.04 billion $3.01 30.23

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Silo Pharma. Silo Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

5.6% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silo Pharma and AstraZeneca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silo Pharma -7,050.00% -107.03% -77.06% AstraZeneca 14.68% 32.84% 12.87%

Risk & Volatility

Silo Pharma has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Silo Pharma and AstraZeneca, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silo Pharma 1 0 0 0 1.00 AstraZeneca 1 0 5 0 2.67

AstraZeneca has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.49%. Given AstraZeneca’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AstraZeneca is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Silo Pharma on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma Inc. operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems. The company’s lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. It is also developing SP-26, a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. In addition, the company’s two preclinical programs comprise SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS). The company’s research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with Columbia University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology. Its marketed products also comprise Vaxzevria, Beyfortus, Synagis, FluMist, Soliris, Ultomiris, Strensiq, Koselugo, and Kanuma for covid-19 and rare disease. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia. It has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop and commercialize NI006; BenevolentAI for drug discovery for systemic lupus erythematosus; and Absci Corporation for AI-driven drug discovery against an oncology target. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

