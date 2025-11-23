Vestor Capital LLC Sells 12,584 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,584 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE ITW opened at $247.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.26 and a 200-day moving average of $253.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

