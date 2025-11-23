Vestor Capital LLC Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 254.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $80,903,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,418,000 after buying an additional 154,284 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 405,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,610,000 after buying an additional 115,252 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,023,000 after buying an additional 69,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,646.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 55,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 52,128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $287.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.21. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $289.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

