Solventum Corporation $SOLV Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,253,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.39% of Solventum worth $1,232,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Solventum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Solventum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Solventum by 31.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Solventum by 5.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.13. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.48. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 18.13%.Solventum’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SOLV has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

