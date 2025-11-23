Titleist Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,550 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF $IBTG

Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 98,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $22.92 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.0778 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

