Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,356,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 126,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.58% of Texas Roadhouse worth $1,191,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,465,000. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.5% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 15.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $611,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $173.43 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.73 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.04.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.95.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

