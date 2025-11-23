Titleist Asset Management LLC Buys 95,349 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,349 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,612,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $97.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

