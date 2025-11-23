Titleist Asset Management LLC Buys 2,739 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.3%

NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.86. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

