Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $374.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $238.73 and a twelve month high of $403.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

