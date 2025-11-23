Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

VOYA stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average of $71.80.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.30.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

