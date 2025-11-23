Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Titleist Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,112 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

