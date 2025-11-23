UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.1250.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIGR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.10 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $734,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $7,178,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at about $3,850,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

