UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.1250.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIGR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.10 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Trading of UP Fintech
UP Fintech Price Performance
Shares of TIGR stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53.
UP Fintech Company Profile
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.
