Wall Street Zen Downgrades Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) to Sell

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Triumph Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TFIN opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.87 and a beta of 1.44. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.58.
About Triumph Financial
