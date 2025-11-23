Wall Street Zen Downgrades Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) to Sell

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:TFIN opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.87 and a beta of 1.44. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.58.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

