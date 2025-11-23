Symbotic (SYM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 24th. Analysts expect Symbotic to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $603.9950 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 24, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.18, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 23,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,750. The trade was a 82.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $963,326.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,467.21. The trade was a 30.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 68,160 shares of company stock worth $4,761,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $625,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

