Semtech (SMTC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, November 24th. Analysts expect Semtech to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $266.3610 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 24, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 266.04 and a beta of 2.03. Semtech has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.52.

Insider Activity at Semtech

In other Semtech news, Director Martin Burvill sold 3,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $219,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,539.75. The trade was a 33.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $70,717.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,578.52. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $323,463. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 24.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 1,215.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Semtech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

