Insider Buying: Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Insider Buys £21,985.06 in Stock

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) insider Simon Dodd acquired 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 647 per share, with a total value of £21,985.06.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock opened at GBX 754 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.30. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 640 and a 52-week high of GBX 996. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 783.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 869.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £465.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 35.59 EPS for the quarter. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. will post 62.1118012 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YNGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 price target on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,425.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

