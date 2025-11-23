Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Initiates Share Repurchase Plan

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hamilton Beach Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBB opened at $15.66 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 5.25%.The company had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter.

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hamilton Beach Brands

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Get Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.