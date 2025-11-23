Brokerages Set Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Target Price at $112.11

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.1111.
Several research firms have commented on FWONK. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the third quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth $39,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FWONK stock opened at $93.52 on Thursday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $109.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.90 and a beta of 0.46.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
