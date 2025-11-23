NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on NNGRY. Zacks Research raised NN Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded NN Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group downgraded NN Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of NN Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of NN Group stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. NN Group has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $36.68.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

