Analysts Set Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) PT at $113.75

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.75.

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 173.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $485.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.24 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

