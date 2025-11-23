Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $1.4701 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF opened at $2.74 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.25 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 59.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

