CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Trading 28.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28.9% during trading on Friday after Shore Capital upgraded the stock to a buy rating. Shore Capital now has a GBX 330 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 280. CMC Markets traded as high as GBX 271.50 and last traded at GBX 267.50. 12,959,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,846% from the average session volume of 666,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50.

Separately, Panmure Gordon boosted their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 240 to GBX 260 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 295.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CMCX

Insider Buying and Selling at CMC Markets

CMC Markets Trading Up 6.7%

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg bought 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 per share, for a total transaction of £301.50. Company insiders own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of £777.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 220.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 236.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.18.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 13.30 earnings per share for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 86.11% and a net margin of 95.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current year.

About CMC Markets

(Get Free Report)

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.