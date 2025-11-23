Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $1.2813 billion for the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS.Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $69.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $164.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In related news, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,261.20. This trade represents a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $487,824.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,601.70. This represents a 40.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $759,233. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $348,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

