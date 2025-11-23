Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Up 30.8% – Should You Buy?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 30.8% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 4,419,243 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 403% from the average session volume of 878,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

