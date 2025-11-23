Cantor Equity Partners (CEPO) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners N/A -$80,000.00 61.18 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 70.89

Cantor Equity Partners’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners. Cantor Equity Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners N/A -167.82% 2.69% Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cantor Equity Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 255 268 217 3 1.96

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 139.74%. Given Cantor Equity Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cantor Equity Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cantor Equity Partners peers beat Cantor Equity Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc. is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

