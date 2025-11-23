Head-To-Head Review: Aimei Health Technology (AFJK) versus Its Peers

Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Aimei Health Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aimei Health Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimei Health Technology N/A -55.45% 2.71% Aimei Health Technology Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aimei Health Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aimei Health Technology N/A $2.55 million 53.93 Aimei Health Technology Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 70.89

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aimei Health Technology’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aimei Health Technology. Aimei Health Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

45.6% of Aimei Health Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Aimei Health Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aimei Health Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimei Health Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aimei Health Technology Competitors 255 268 217 3 1.96

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 139.74%. Given Aimei Health Technology’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aimei Health Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Aimei Health Technology has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aimei Health Technology’s rivals have a beta of -0.09, meaning that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aimei Health Technology rivals beat Aimei Health Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aimei Health Technology

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

