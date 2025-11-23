Personal Group (LON:PGH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 333.68 and traded as high as GBX 356. Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 354, with a volume of 97,508 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Personal Group from GBX 368 to GBX 416 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 416.

Get Personal Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Personal Group

Personal Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £109.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 333.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 322.16.

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 9.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Personal Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Personal Group Holdings Plc will post 19.0753425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.