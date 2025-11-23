BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and traded as low as $10.83. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 63,990 shares.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
