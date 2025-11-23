Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 550.47 and traded as high as GBX 567.82. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 564, with a volume of 217,731 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £516.25 million, a P/E ratio of -557.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 551.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 504.96.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 5.60 EPS for the quarter. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. had a net margin of 88.95% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

