The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.67 and traded as low as $15.07. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $15.1250, with a volume of 23,954 shares changing hands.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Up 3.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEE. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter worth $283,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.