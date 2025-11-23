Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.36 and traded as low as C$5.08. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$5.09, with a volume of 1,417,486 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$2.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 price objective on Americas Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.50.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.88.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.60 million for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 95.25% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

