Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Trading Up 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.35 and last traded at GBX 9.58. 2,021,134 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 533,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of £17.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.41.
Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX (1.13) EPS for the quarter. Nanoco Group had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a positive return on equity of 419.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nanoco Group plc will post 0.3318825 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nanoco Group
Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.
