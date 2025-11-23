Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 412.54 and traded as low as GBX 411. Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 411.80, with a volume of 6,834,727 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Molten Ventures presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 580.

Molten Ventures Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 413.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 360.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £721.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,025.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 197.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

In other Molten Ventures news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson acquired 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 per share, for a total transaction of £25,045.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,686 shares of company stock worth $5,110,728. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe’s highest-growth private technology companies.

Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI.

