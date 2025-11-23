Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $5.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.8929.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Riskified from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $774.61 million, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 11.04%.The firm had revenue of $81.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Riskified by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Riskified by 12,516.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 92.5% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

