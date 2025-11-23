Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives $21.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.1429.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Fidelis Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th.

NYSE FIHL opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.79 million. Fidelis Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIHL. Cooperman Leon G grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 6,662,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 856,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,825,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,386,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,866,000 after purchasing an additional 146,116 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,119,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,716,000 after purchasing an additional 589,985 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 367,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

