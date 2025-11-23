Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 414.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 to GBX 500 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 284 to GBX 300 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

About Rentokil Initial

LON:RTO opened at GBX 405.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 397.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 371.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of £10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 306 and a 1-year high of GBX 480.

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.