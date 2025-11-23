Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 414.17.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 to GBX 500 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 284 to GBX 300 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- Stock Average Calculator
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.