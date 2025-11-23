Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 450.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BARC. Citigroup upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 400 to GBX 415 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 455 to GBX 470 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 525 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

Barclays Price Performance

LON BARC opened at GBX 392.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 390.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 360.84. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 223.75 and a 12 month high of GBX 430.90. The company has a market capitalization of £54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported GBX 10.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

