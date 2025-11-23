Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,878 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $7.65.
FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
