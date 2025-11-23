JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF $JEMA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,650,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.70% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $845,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEMA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JEMA opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.66. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

