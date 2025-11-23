JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,037,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638,949 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $715,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 77,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

