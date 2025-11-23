Plexus Corp. $PLXS Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 41.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Plexus by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Plexus during the first quarter worth about $71,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 31.5% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Williams Trading set a $165.00 target price on Plexus in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Plexus in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Plexus Price Performance

PLXS stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.80. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Plexus had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total transaction of $344,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,263.89. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,576 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $217,141.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,921.10. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,831. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

