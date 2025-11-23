Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,500,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126,912 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,611,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.08. The company has a market cap of $493.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

