Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,165,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,191,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,928,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,471,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,552,000 after buying an additional 1,820,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943,397 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Pfizer by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,444,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.